Ex-financial adviser ordered to pay NFL player attorney fees - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Ex-financial adviser ordered to pay NFL player attorney fees

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The former financial adviser to Dallas Cowboy Darren McFadden is being ordered to pay McFadden's attorneys because he failed to provide court-ordered information in a lawsuit by McFadden.
    
McFadden, a former Arkansas Razorback, is suing Michael Vick in federal court in Little Rock for allegedly misappropriating millions of dollars of McFadden's money.
    
Court records first reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette show U.S. District Judge James Moody last Tuesday ordered Vick to pay $3,382.50 for McFadden's attorney's efforts to get Vick to reply to requests for information.
    
Vick's attorney said in documents that he was in contact with McFadden's attorneys and trying to negotiate a lawsuit settlement, but Moody wrote that Vick was unjustified in failing to respond to the requests.
    
Vick isn't the former NFL player of the same name.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Names of victims released in Jonesboro shooting

    Names of victims released in Jonesboro shooting

    Sunday, September 17 2017 10:49 AM EDT2017-09-17 14:49:29 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 1:14 PM EDT2017-09-18 17:14:58 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Jonesboro police have released the names of those injured in a weekend shooting.

    Jonesboro police have released the names of those injured in a weekend shooting.

  • JPD reports overall crime down in August, year-to-year

    JPD reports overall crime down in August, year-to-year

    Monday, September 18 2017 12:50 PM EDT2017-09-18 16:50:25 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 1:05 PM EDT2017-09-18 17:05:12 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Overall crime in the city of Jonesboro has fallen in the past year, according to new data from the police department.

    Overall crime in the city of Jonesboro has fallen in the past year, according to new data from the police department.

  • BREAKING

    Jonesboro man killed in Randolph Co. crash

    Jonesboro man killed in Randolph Co. crash

    Monday, September 18 2017 6:31 AM EDT2017-09-18 10:31:52 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 12:44 PM EDT2017-09-18 16:44:09 GMT
    Crews were called to a crash Monday morning on Hwy. 67 south near Gum Stump Road. (Source: KAIT)Crews were called to a crash Monday morning on Hwy. 67 south near Gum Stump Road. (Source: KAIT)

    Arkansas State Police has released more information about a fatal crash in Randolph County.

    Arkansas State Police has released more information about a fatal crash in Randolph County.

    •   
Powered by Frankly