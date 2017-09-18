Ex-financial adviser ordered to pay NFL player attorney fees

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The former financial adviser to Dallas Cowboy Darren McFadden is being ordered to pay McFadden's attorneys because he failed to provide court-ordered information in a lawsuit by McFadden.



McFadden, a former Arkansas Razorback, is suing Michael Vick in federal court in Little Rock for allegedly misappropriating millions of dollars of McFadden's money.



Court records first reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette show U.S. District Judge James Moody last Tuesday ordered Vick to pay $3,382.50 for McFadden's attorney's efforts to get Vick to reply to requests for information.



Vick's attorney said in documents that he was in contact with McFadden's attorneys and trying to negotiate a lawsuit settlement, but Moody wrote that Vick was unjustified in failing to respond to the requests.



Vick isn't the former NFL player of the same name.

