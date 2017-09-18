JPD reports overall crime down in August, year-to-year

Overall crime in the city of Jonesboro has fallen in the past year, according to new data from the police department.

JPD reported 1,187 reportable incidents during August. That’s a 31 percent decrease from August 2016, according to the department’s monthly report.

The year to date numbers are down 18 percent from 12,677 in 2016 to 10,381 this year.

Property crimes made up the bulk of incidents reported, according to the report, with 487 total, or 41 percent. By comparison, crimes against people made up just two percent of the total incidents.

Among crimes against people, robberies saw the greatest drop with only one reported during the month, compared to 8 in August of 2016 for a change of 88 percent. Aggravated assaults, however, remained the same from year to year with 18 reports.

As for property crimes, JPD reported vehicle break-ins fell 51 percent, from 70 incidents reported last year to 34 this year. The number of shoplifting reports also fell from 33 last August to 22 this past month.

While the number of property crimes fell overall, JPD reported a 133 percent increase in crimes of “false pretense/swindle/confidence games.” The number of counterfeiting/forgery and credit card/automatic teller machine fraud reports each rose slightly last month.

The report stated that JPD officers made 503 arrests last month. The majority of arrestees—72 percent—were male. Caucasians accounted for 58 percent of the arrests, followed by 39 percent for African-Americans. Two percent of the arrests were Hispanic and one percent of the arrestees were described as “other/unknown/biracial. Caucasian males made up the majority at 39 percent followed by African-American males at 31 percent.

