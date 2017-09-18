Suspected gambling house busted, 8 arrested - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Suspected gambling house busted, 8 arrested

(Source: Forrest City Police Dept. via Facebook) (Source: Forrest City Police Dept. via Facebook)
Kenneth Agnew (Source: St. Francis County Sheriff's Office) Kenneth Agnew (Source: St. Francis County Sheriff's Office)
FORREST CITY, AR (KAIT) -

Police investigating complaints of a suspected gambling house made eight arrests, along with seizing drugs and cash.

Complaints to the Forrest City Police Department started on Saturday.

A patrol lieutenant was notified about a suspected gambling house on West Davis St., run by 64-year-old Kenneth Agnew. According to FCPD, the officer found a shooting had been reported in the area in relation to a gambling house on Aug. 6.

On Sunday, another complaint was called into police from another citizen.

During the investigation of the complaint, police state that officers "observed gambling being conducted in their presence" at Agnew's residence.

Officers reportedly found and seized 18.7 grams of marijuana, a marijuana grinder, box of baggies, two sets of digital scales, six pair of dice, and $1,935.28 in cash during the investigation.

The following suspects were arrested:

  • Kenneth Agnew (64): Operating a gaming house (Felony), Gaming Device-Prohibition (Misd.), Gaming Device Betting (Misd.), Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (Felony) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Misd.)
  • Bessie Buchanan (57): Gaming Device-Prohibition (Misd.), Gaming Device Betting (Misd.)
  • Janet Dequincy (49): Gaming Device-Prohibition (Misd.), Gaming Device Betting (Misd.)
  • Lafayette Malone (26): Gaming Device-Prohibition (Misd.), Gaming Device Betting (Misd.)
  • Geneva Murphy (68): Gaming Device-Prohibition (Misd.), Gaming Device Betting (Misd.)
  • MC Smith Jr. (72): Gaming Device-Prohibition (Misd.), Gaming Device Betting (Misd.)
  • Emmanuel Steward (57): Gaming Device-Prohibition (Misd.), Gaming Device Betting (Misd.)
  • Macilyn Wilson (44): Gaming Device-Prohibition (Misd.), Gaming Device Betting (Misd.)

The FCPD will be meeting with the prosecuting attorney’s office on nuisance and abatement and future felony charges for anyone found gambling at Agnew's residence, according to police.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

