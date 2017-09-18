Poverty rate in Arkansas shrinks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau says the percentage of Arkansas residents living below the poverty line is shrinking.



According to the survey, Arkansas ranked 44th in the nation with a more than 17 percent poverty rate last year. The ranking is an improvement from 2015, when Arkansas ranked 47th with a more than 19 percent poverty rate.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the state's poverty rate was the fourth greatest change nationwide.



Arkansas' median household income of more than $44,300 also improved, jumping from 50th to 49th.



Michael Pakko is the chief economist at the Arkansas Economic Development Institute at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock. He says an income increase and declining poverty are consistent with recent economic growth and decreasing unemployment in the state.



___



Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

