Missouri Highway Patrol carrying opioid overdose drug

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers will all be carrying an opioid overdose reversal medication once they complete training.

The News-Press reports troopers, park rangers and conservation agents gathered at the patrol's headquarters on last month for training on how to use Naloxone, also known as Narcan.

Patrol superintendent Colonel Sandra Karsten directed the troopers to prepare to carry and be able to use Narcan.

This came after Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an executive order in July which made the medication available over the counter.

The drug has been stored in ambulances for several years, but troopers will carry it as a means to bridge the gap until a paramedic arrives. Troopers are being trained to use the nasal spray version which works in about two to five minutes.

