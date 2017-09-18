JPD: Man accused of cashing stolen check said he was "hungry" - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JPD: Man accused of cashing stolen check said he was "hungry"

James Matthew Fine (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) James Matthew Fine (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A man accused of cashing a stolen check apologized, but told police he was hungry.

The victim reported on Sept. 6 that someone stole a check out of his vehicle then cashed it at the Parker Road Walmart for $52.85.

Investigators viewed the store’s surveillance video and identified the suspect as James Matthew Fine, 33, of Jonesboro.

During an interview with detectives, Fine said he took the check and used it at Walmart, the probable cause affidavit stated.

“[Fine] apologized for his actions, but stated that he was hungry,” the court documents said. “[He] stated that he used the check for food, cigarettes, and $20 for gas money.”

Despite Fine’s alleged remorse, Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge him with second-degree forgery, a Class C felony. If convicted, he could be sentenced to three to 10 years in prison and be fined up to $10,000.

Fine is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on a $1,500 cash/surety bond, awaiting an Oct. 31 circuit court appearance.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

