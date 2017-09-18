Police work to keep fair traffic problems at minimum

A lot of planning and preparation has been done to keep NEA District Fair traffic problems to a minimum this year, officials said Monday.

Jonesboro police have multiple officers on duty this week, who are solely focusing on keeping fair traffic flowing smoothly.

“We have officers that are going to be dedicated just to the entrance of the fair, trying to keep Highway 49 clear the best we can,” JPD Sergeant George Martin said.

Other officers will be assigned specifically to parking and the fair exits.

A large fair attendance is expected this week, which could heighten the risk for traffic flare-ups on Highway 49.

Martin urges drivers and fairgoers to slow down this week and to be patient.

“There’s going to be a lot of traffic and not just that, we have a lot of people that just stop on the side of the road that lets people off to walk, dropping them off to go to the fair, so we have a lot of pedestrian traffic just slow it down out here this week,” Martin said.

He also gave a piece of advice for drivers entering the fair.

“If you are going to the fair and you are coming into town from the southbound side of Highway 49, please get in the right lane. If you are not wanting to go to the fair, and you are coming into town, please stay in the inside lane. If you are coming from Jonesboro, from the north, just remember that the line can be long in the turn lane. We just ask that you have patience and we will get you in as quickly as possible,” Martin said.

Police ask drivers to pay close attention to signage in the parking lots, as far as exit and entering signs, which they say will help the flow of traffic.

Police expect Thursday night, which is armband night; and all-day Saturday to be when officers anticipate the most traffic.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android