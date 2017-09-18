Police work to keep fair traffic problems at minimum

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
A new magnetic lock system at the Piggott School District will help protect students, teachers and staff, with the next step involving educating people about the system, the school's interim superintendent said Monday.
A student at Arkansas State faces charges of battery in the 2nd degree after witnesses told police he “savagely” beat another student. In late August, a student at Arkansas State reported to the University Police Department that he was the victim of an “unprovoked physical attack”.
The Piggott School District is raising money for St. Jude Research Hospital during the month of September.
A building in the Armorel area was completely destroyed Monday afternoon as severe storms moved into the area, officials said Monday.
A long-time baseball figure in Paragould has passed away.
Hurricane Irma, a category five storm and the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in a decade, is threatening the Caribbean and putting Florida on alert.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
As the Great American Eclipse event transpired today, many viewers in Region 8 shared their experiences with photos submitted through See It - Snap It - Send It.
One person was killed on dozens were injured in violent protests in Charlottesville on Saturday.
Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Tampa Bay, bringing with it strong wind and torrential rain.
Comic Con runs through the weekend in San Diego.
These colorized photos are the closest images of Jupiter's giant storm, which has raged for as many as 350 years.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
