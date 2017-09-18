Woman accused of trying to run over man with car

Jonesboro police arrested a woman Saturday night after they say she tried to run over a man with her car, twice.

The victim told police 45-year-old Donya Prince of Jonesboro showed up at his girlfriend’s home on North Floyd Street with two other people and began to fight with him.

“Prince then got into her vehicle and attempted to run over the victim as he fought,” a probable cause affidavit stated. “She drove off, but returned shortly after and attempted to run over the victim again.”

While officers were on the scene interviewing witnesses and the victim, court documents stated Prince arrived in the vehicle with one of the other subjects.

Police arrested her and took her to the Craighead County Detention Center to await an appearance in district court.

On Monday, Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge her with aggravated assault. If convicted of the Class D felony, she could be fined up to $10,000 and sentenced up to six years in prison.

Boling set her bond at $2,500 cash/surety and ordered her to appear in circuit court on Oct. 31.

The judge also issued a no-contact order in the case.

