Police investigate numerous Jonesboro car break-ins

Jonesboro police are investigating about 20 car break-ins over the weekend that have left officers busy and numerous residents alarmed.

According to Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Officer David McDaniel, the break-ins have happened during the night hours.

“Some of the cars were rummaged through, others did have valuable items taken,” McDaniel said. “Typically, when we have that many, they are in a particular part of town and that is the case here.”

Most of the car break-ins happened in neighborhoods surrounding Craighead Forest Park. Valuable items such as money, guns, electronics, and sunglasses were stolen.

Police have collected surveillance footage of the suspects, but do ask anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

The numerous break-ins have officers working the NEA District Fair this week keeping a close eye on the parking lots.

“Most of this is a crime of opportunity and I want to emphasize don’t leave your personal, valuable belongings in your car,” he said. “If you have to leave them behind, put them in the trunk. It’s very hard to get in the trunk, and a very public place like the fair, no one is going to run the risk of trying to get in the trunk of your car. Make sure it’s locked.”

McDaniel said, unfortunately, things like this happen every day; however, people can be proactive.

“The most important thing you can do is take the steps from becoming a victim, especially with the fair coming up, there’s going to be a lot of people, there’s going to be a lot of people walking through the parking lots," McDaniel said. "There will be a strong officer presence there, there is every year. The best thing is not let yourself be a victim to begin with.”

