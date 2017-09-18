School fundraising for St. Jude

The Piggott School District is raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital during the month of September.

The school has had several kids in the student body undergo treatment for cancer and they are hoping to honor them this month.

"I just think it's important to show the students that we have compassion for others that are dealing with problems," said Erica Harris, and elementary school reading specialist. "Sometimes kids are not aware that someone might be going through this and it just brings a community together to support the families."

Throughout the month kids can purchase stickers to take part in special dress days.

Each week there will be themed days like hat day, or pajama day that kids can take part in.

The school also plans to honor several students who are battling cancer or lost their battle with the disease.

These students will be honored during the high school football game on Sept. 29.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android