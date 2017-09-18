School fundraising for St. Jude - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

School fundraising for St. Jude

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
PIGGOTT, AR (KAIT) -

The Piggott School District is raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital during the month of September.

The school has had several kids in the student body undergo treatment for cancer and they are hoping to honor them this month.

"I just think it's important to show the students that we have compassion for others that are dealing with problems," said Erica Harris, and elementary school reading specialist. "Sometimes kids are not aware that someone might be going through this and it just brings a community together to support the families."

Throughout the month kids can purchase stickers to take part in special dress days.

Each week there will be themed days like hat day, or pajama day that kids can take part in.

The school also plans to honor several students who are battling cancer or lost their battle with the disease.

These students will be honored during the high school football game on Sept. 29.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • New security system enters next step, superintendent says

    New security system enters next step, superintendent says

    Monday, September 18 2017 8:06 PM EDT2017-09-19 00:06:29 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 8:49 PM EDT2017-09-19 00:49:10 GMT
    Piggott school officials have installed a magnetic lock system at the school. (Source: KAIT)Piggott school officials have installed a magnetic lock system at the school. (Source: KAIT)

    A new magnetic lock system at the Piggott School District will help protect students, teachers and staff, with the next step involving educating people about the system, the school's interim superintendent said Monday. 

    A new magnetic lock system at the Piggott School District will help protect students, teachers and staff, with the next step involving educating people about the system, the school's interim superintendent said Monday. 

  • Witnesses report victim "savagely beaten" during unprovoked attack

    Witnesses report victim "savagely beaten" during unprovoked attack

    Monday, September 18 2017 8:46 PM EDT2017-09-19 00:46:49 GMT
    Dallas Gillihan (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department via Vinelink)Dallas Gillihan (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department via Vinelink)

    A student at Arkansas State faces charges of battery in the 2nd degree after witnesses told police he “savagely” beat another student. In late August, a student at Arkansas State reported to the University Police Department that he was the victim of an “unprovoked physical attack”. 

    A student at Arkansas State faces charges of battery in the 2nd degree after witnesses told police he “savagely” beat another student. In late August, a student at Arkansas State reported to the University Police Department that he was the victim of an “unprovoked physical attack”. 

  • School fundraising for St. Jude

    School fundraising for St. Jude

    Monday, September 18 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-09-18 23:10:42 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-09-19 00:42:40 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Piggott School District is raising money for St. Jude Research Hospital during the month of September.

    The Piggott School District is raising money for St. Jude Research Hospital during the month of September.

    •   
Powered by Frankly