Witnesses report victim "savagely beaten" during unprovoked attack

A student at Arkansas State University faces charges of battery in the 2nd degree after witnesses told police he “savagely” beat another student.

In late August, a student at Arkansas State reported to the University Police Department that he was the victim of an “unprovoked physical attack”.

Police spoke with a witness in early September, who said the victim and suspect, 18-year-old Dallas Gillihan, knew each other for years.

According to a probable cause affidavit, two witnesses, the victim, and Gillihan went to the parking lot of Kays Hall to see something in the Gillihan’s truck.

“The witness stated that the victim had leaned against the bed of the suspect’s truck and knocked a bottle off of it,” court documents state. “The witness stated that the suspect became enraged and grabbed the victim by the throat and started punching him in the face with his fist.”

Court documents go on to state that when the victim tried to get up, Gillihan, who was wearing boots, kicked him in the face.

The witness told police the kick to the head appeared to put the victim in a daze. However, the victim got up after about 15 seconds and said: “I’m going to f*** him up.”

“The witness stated that the suspect heard this and said something to the effect of ‘oh yeah’ and began punching the victim in the face, knocking him to the ground,” court documents state. “The witness stated that the suspect got on top of the victim and continued punching him in the face for approximately 30 seconds before stopping and getting off of the victim.”

The suspect then allegedly told the witness “I know he is your boy, but this had to be done.”

Gillihan appeared before Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling Monday, where probable cause was found to charge him with 2nd-degree battery. He was released from custody on his own recognizance. His next court date is slated for Oct. 31.

A no-contact order was issued between Gillihan and the victim.

