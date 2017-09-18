Mississippi County dispatch: Storm destroys building - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Mississippi County dispatch: Storm destroys building

A severe storm destroyed the Beelman Truck Company in Armorel Monday. (Source: Mississippi County Deputy Steve Lancaster)
A severe storm completely destroyed a building in the Armorel area Monday. (Source: Mississippi County Deputy Steve Lancaster) A severe storm completely destroyed a building in the Armorel area Monday. (Source: Mississippi County Deputy Steve Lancaster)
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A building in the Armorel area was completely destroyed Monday afternoon as severe storms moved into the area, officials said Monday. 

Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said the building, which housed Beelman Truck Company, was blown away. 

Authorities went to the building on North County Road 909 at East State Highway 137 around 3:05 p.m. Monday about the damage. No one was injured. 

