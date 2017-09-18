Mississippi County dispatch: Storm destroys building

A building in the Armorel area was completely destroyed Monday afternoon as severe storms moved into the area, officials said Monday.

Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said the building, which housed Beelman Truck Company, was blown away.

Authorities went to the building on North County Road 909 at East State Highway 137 around 3:05 p.m. Monday about the damage. No one was injured.

