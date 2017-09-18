New security system enters next step, superintendent says

A new magnetic lock system at the Piggott School District will help protect students, teachers, and staff, with the next step involving educating people about the system, the school's interim superintendent said Monday.

Barry Dehart said the district has been practicing with the system and talking with staff and students about the change.

The locks will automatically lock one minute after the tardy bell rings, and any students who are left outside will have to go to the office to enter the building, Dehart said.

School officials expect it to be busy in the main office for a while as the new system works.

"I'll say after maybe the first couple of days, they'll learn that might we need to get to class a little bit quicker. So, I think it's going to help with that problem as well," Dehart said.

Dehart said the new system will work well, especially in the high school where more people visit on a daily basis.

Also, Dehart noted that the system has put parents minds at ease on security issues and that the decision was a good choice for the district.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android