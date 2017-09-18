A-State, Walnut Ridge, Imboden sign training site leases

Officials with Arkansas State University, Walnut Ridge and Imboden signed a 50-year lease Monday to build disaster training facilities in both towns. (Source: KAIT)

An agreement between Arkansas State University and two Lawrence County towns will help train people working in emergencies and will provide an economic boost to the area, officials said Monday.

Arkansas State University signed 50-year leases with the cities of Imboden and Walnut Ridge to build disaster preparedness training facilities. Under the agreement, the cities will lease the land to A-State.

The Walnut Ridge project covers 100 acres of land near the airport for $12,500 a year, while the Imboden lease covers 183 acres of land for $10,000 a year, officials said.

Both facilities will be built as funding becomes available and will provide training for A-State students in associate, bachelor and masters' degrees as well as people from out of state.

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said the projects will help the county economically.

"I'm saying that if this doesn't help us spur the growth than we are already seeing, then I'm going to be surprised. I do think we will get additional businesses in town. Off this lease signing today," Snapp said, noting developers from the hotel industry have expressed interest in the area.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android