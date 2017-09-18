Deputies' training now done in house, sheriff says

Greene County deputies are now doing a lot of their training in house, saving taxpayer money, Sheriff David Carter said. (Source: KAIT)

The cost of training an officer can be expensive, Greene County Sheriff David Carter said Monday.

The department is now training its officers in-house, helping to save money as well as providing a better opportunity to learn.

Carter said officers, at one time, had to travel for training with the travel cutting into officers patrolling an area as well as costing the department money.

"Just motel rooms and you know food it's expensive, and then a lot of the training courses are you know if you have to pay for that, you know so one training could cost a thousand dollars per officer," Carter said.

The training courses done in-house include radar training and field sobriety classes as well as learning about firearms.

