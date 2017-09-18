Search warrant uncovers stolen guns, marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags

Jonesboro police uncovered more than a pound of pot and numerous weapons while executing a search warrant at a home on Hill Drive.

A probable cause affidavit states the JPD Street Crimes Unit received information of a possible stolen weapon and narcotics at a home in the 3900-block of Hill Drive.

Investigator Chris Jefferson knew the man inside, Antoine Smith, to be on felony probation, police said. Shortly before midnight, Jefferson made contact with Smith’s roommate, Kane Hunt.

“While waiting on Antoine Smith to return home, Kane Hunt asked is [sic] he could take his dogs inside the residence,” court documents state. “While Kane Hunt was putting his dogs inside the residence and into their kennel, Inv. Jefferson observed a Glock pistol on the kitchen countertop in plain view.”

Hunt told Jefferson a homeless man named Jarvis brought the gun by a few days prior, the affidavit noted.

Police then obtained a search warrant for the home.

According to police, the 40-caliber Glock had 13 rounds of ammo in the magazine and one round in the chamber.

Officers also found drug paraphernalia and 606 grams of marijuana in various vacuum-sealed bags in the kitchen.

Hunt faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; possession of a schedule VI drug with purpose to deliver; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Judge David Boling reduced Hunt’s temporary bond of $150,000 to $50,000 and ordered him to appear in court again on October 31.

Hunt informed Judge Boling he intends to hire his own attorney.

Investigator Jefferson also searched Smith’s room. Inside, police found a tan .45 caliber Springfield XPS that was confirmed to be stolen out of Jonesboro. Another stolen firearm, a green and black .380 caliber Ruger LCP was found on a nightstand, the affidavit noted.

Police also located a 9mm Glock 43 on a TV stand. Due to Smith being a convicted felon, he was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons; and theft by receiving. Judge Boling also lowered his temporary bond from $150,000 to $50,000 and gave him a court date of Oct. 31.

According to court documents, Smith also intends to hire his own attorney.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android