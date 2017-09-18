School to begin construction on safe room soon

Plans to build a safe room at Piggott High School are moving forward.

Interim Superintendent Berry Dehart said FEMA approved the schools plan to build the safe room.

The district will begin working with an architect soon on the new safe room.

