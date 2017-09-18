Air Choice One to offer new destination

Jonesboro residents may have a new way to go to the Big Easy, according to officials with an airline that provides service to Jonesboro.

According to a media release, Air Choice One announced they had submitted a renewal proposal to the federal government with plans to fly to St. Louis and New Orleans.

The proposal was submitted to the United States Department of Transportation to provide essential air service to and from the Jonesboro Municipal Airport. In a statement, the company's CEO, Shane Storz, said the airline has enjoyed providing its service to Jonesboro.

"Since Air Choice One began our partnership in Jonesboro in 2012, we've demonstrated our ability to provide reliable, convenient air service to the community and have experienced dramatic growth in the market averaging over 9,500 passengers per year. We are excited for the opportunity to not only continue our service to the Jonesboro community, but also to offer the region access to locations such as St. Louis and New Orleans that are great destinations for vacation and travel, but are also connecting hubs to the national air transportation network," Storz said. "Air Choice One is committed to delivering these same dramatic increases and sustaining these numbers over time, as well as continuing our support of the Jonesboro community and non-profits. We believe in Jonesboro and are looking forward to continuing our focus on sustained growth in the market and advocacy for the Jonesboro community."

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android