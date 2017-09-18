Air Choice One to offer new destination - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Air Choice One to offer new destination

Air Choice One has submitted a proposal to provide air service to St. Louis and New Orleans, company officials said Monday. (Source: KAIT) Air Choice One has submitted a proposal to provide air service to St. Louis and New Orleans, company officials said Monday. (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro residents may have a new way to go to the Big Easy, according to officials with an airline that provides service to Jonesboro. 

According to a media release, Air Choice One announced they had submitted a renewal proposal to the federal government with plans to fly to St. Louis and New Orleans. 

The proposal was submitted to the United States Department of Transportation to provide essential air service to and from the Jonesboro Municipal Airport. In a statement, the company's CEO, Shane Storz, said the airline has enjoyed providing its service to Jonesboro. 

"Since Air Choice One began our partnership in Jonesboro in 2012, we've demonstrated our ability to provide reliable, convenient air service to the community and have experienced dramatic growth in the market averaging over 9,500 passengers per year. We are excited for the opportunity to not only continue our service to the Jonesboro community, but also to offer the region access to locations such as St. Louis and New Orleans that are great destinations for vacation and travel, but are also connecting hubs to the national air transportation network," Storz said. "Air Choice One is committed to delivering these same dramatic increases and sustaining these numbers over time, as well as continuing our support of the Jonesboro community and non-profits. We believe in Jonesboro and are looking forward to continuing our focus on sustained growth in the market and advocacy for the Jonesboro community."

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Restaurant looking for new owner

    Restaurant looking for new owner

    Monday, September 18 2017 10:55 PM EDT2017-09-19 02:55:34 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 11:10 PM EDT2017-09-19 03:10:37 GMT
    According to a Facebook post, the owners of Presley's Drive In in Jonesboro are looking to sell the restaurant. (Source: KAIT)According to a Facebook post, the owners of Presley's Drive In in Jonesboro are looking to sell the restaurant. (Source: KAIT)

    One of the oldest restaurants in Jonesboro is looking for a new owner. 

    One of the oldest restaurants in Jonesboro is looking for a new owner. 

  • A Better Region 8: Greek life at A-State

    A Better Region 8: Greek life at A-State

    Monday, September 18 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-09-19 02:50:47 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-09-19 02:56:09 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    It was the decision that reverberated across A-State's campus. 

    It was the decision that reverberated across A-State's campus. 

  • Air Choice One to offer new destination

    Air Choice One to offer new destination

    Monday, September 18 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-09-19 02:19:26 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 10:46 PM EDT2017-09-19 02:46:32 GMT
    Air Choice One has submitted a proposal to provide air service to St. Louis and New Orleans, company officials said Monday. (Source: KAIT)Air Choice One has submitted a proposal to provide air service to St. Louis and New Orleans, company officials said Monday. (Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro residents may have a new way to go to the Big Easy, according to officials with an airline that provides service to Jonesboro. 

    Jonesboro residents may have a new way to go to the Big Easy, according to officials with an airline that provides service to Jonesboro. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly