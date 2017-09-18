Local pharmacists submit application for medical marijuana

Tuesday was the deadline to submit an application for a medical marijuana facility and cultivation unit, and two Region 8 pharmacists are confident their application will be approved.

Pharmacist Mike Soo with Parker Road Speciality Pharmacy and David Eddington of Marmaduke teamed up with the group, HCI of Illinois, to build both a dispensary and cultivation facility.

Soo said the goal is to build a 4,800-square-foot dispensary in Jonesboro and a 26,000-square-foot cultivation in Brinkley.

Soo said not only will this be beneficial to Arkansas’ economy, but it will so be beneficial to patients who need medical marijuana in the place of drugs that do not work.

“To cut down on the opioids they are prescribing,” Soo said. “I think this is a good thing and I think pharmacists need to be involved and that is why we decided to go the route.”

Soo said if they are approved, they will have strict security measures in places such as biometric doors, security cameras, and a vault.

He estimates the cost of the dispensary to be around $1.25 million and the cultivation facility around $4.2 million.

