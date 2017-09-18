A Better Region 8: Greek life at A-State

It was the decision that reverberated across A-State's campus.

In February of 2016, after several concerning incidents including a reported sexual assault, all Greek life was suspended at A-State for several weeks.

Dozens of social events, drop-ins, formals, semi-formals, date nights, and other social events were canceled. A-State used that time to host social and risk-reduction training sessions, requiring 100% chapter attendance from all Greeks.

Fast forward to last week, and it seems A-State is continuing to keep a watchful eye on the Greeks.

During the university's recent Safety Week, the folks in charge of Greek life met to discuss their rules and regulations. Out of this came rumors and many things people called "confusing."

Bill Smith, A-State's associate chancellor of marketing and communication, told Region 8 News that Greek life rules had not changed whatsoever.

The university felt it was appropriate to remind sororities and fraternities of these regulations, especially during Safety Week.

One of the concerns is having administration officials walk in on events whenever they decide to do an inspection to make sure things are going accordingly.

Smith said that fact is true, especially if something unfortunate takes place that would warrant someone having to check in on groups.

Smith went on to tell us that Greek members have nothing to worry about as long as they abide by the regulations that have been in place since the beginning.

This reminder of the rules is a two-way street.

The University must do their part to keep students safe and to communicate and enforce the rules with fairness and consistency now and in the future.

The whole thing is a balancing act that requires both the university and the Greeks to communicate better and work with each other.

Fraternities and sororities do a lot of good things for the community, for the university, and for their members.

Making sure that everyone involved does their part to keep students safe while still letting them enjoy the college experience makes this a better Region 8.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android