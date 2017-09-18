Restaurant looking for new owner

According to a Facebook post, the owners of Presley's Drive In in Jonesboro are looking to sell the restaurant. (Source: KAIT)

One of the oldest restaurants in Jonesboro is looking for a new owner.

The owners said in a Facebook post that the restaurant on Gee Street, known for its burgers, will remain open as they look for a new owner.

Anyone interested in owning the restaurant can contact the owners or visit their Facebook page for more information.

