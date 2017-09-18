Restaurant looking for new owner - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Restaurant looking for new owner

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

One of the oldest restaurants in Jonesboro is looking for a new owner. 

The owners said in a Facebook post that the restaurant on Gee Street, known for its burgers, will remain open as they look for a new owner. 

Anyone interested in owning the restaurant can contact the owners or visit their Facebook page for more information. 

