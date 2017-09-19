AR students to get "out of this world" experience

A group of 12 students at Bale Elementary in Little Rock prepares for an out of this world experience later this month.

According to KARK, the students will take off to space camp in Huntsville, AL.

The camp focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (S.T.E.M) and is a way for girls to learn about careers that don't have many women.

"We have sort of set science aside and it's coming back in a big way and it's important that they're getting exposure to these types of experiences." Mitch Rogers, 5th Grade Teacher said. "It gives them a little bit of drive to want them to further their education."

NASA's National Space Grant Program awarded Bale Elementary a grant for Space Camp.

You can read what the girls have to say here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android