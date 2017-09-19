Hot Springs officials lift Arlington Hotel closure threat

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - City officials in Hot Springs have dropped a threat to close the Arlington Hotel Resort and Spa and instead are giving the new owner until early next month to develop a plan for repairs.



City Attorney Brian Albright says in a letter to Sky Capital Group it must hire a professional such as an engineer or architect who will then have 15 days to evaluate the problems followed by 10 days to submit the evaluation and a repair plan.



A previous letter from Albright had threatened to close the 93-year-old building on Nov. 8 because of safety concerns.



Sky Capital CEO Al Rajabi said in a statement to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Monday that he's already spoken to an engineer firm and expects an opinion as early as this week.



