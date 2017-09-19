Man charged in road-rage killing of child found competent - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man charged in road-rage killing of child found competent

Gary Holmes (Source: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office) Gary Holmes (Source: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas man charged with first-degree murder in the road-rage killing of a 3-year-old boy has been found mentally competent.
    
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports a judge on Monday found 33-year-old Gary Eugene Holmes of Little Rock fit to proceed and scheduled his trial for Feb. 13.
    
Defense attorney Ron Davis changed Holmes' plea from not guilty by reason of mental defect to not guilty. Holmes is charged with murder and committing a terroristic act in the Dec. 17, 2016, fatal shooting of Acen Ameer King in Little Rock.
    
Police say Acen was on a shopping trip with his grandmother when he was shot. The grandmother said she was stopped at a stop sign when a man honked his horn, then got out of his car and fired into her car.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

