Burglars hit 2 cell phone businesses in an hour

Burglars kept Jonesboro police hopping from one business to another early Tuesday morning.

Just before 12:30 a.m. officers responded to a break-in at Metro PCS, 311 S. Gee.

When officers arrived, they found the front door shattered. The power to the business had been cut, according to the incident report.

An employee called to the scene told police the thieves had stolen all of the Apple iPhones on display, valued at $2,787.

A cash register was open, and all of the paper money was missing, the report stated.

While investigating the crime, police received a call at 1:14 a.m. of another break-in at Cricket Wireless, 3423 E. Highland.

When they got to the store, they found a similar scene: the power had been turned off and the front door had been broken.

The cash registers were open, but the store manager said it did not appear that anything had been taken.

Surveillance video from the Mall at Turtle Creek reportedly showed a vehicle pull into a nearby store and turn off its lights. Then a few moments later, the video showed the lights at Cricket Wireless went out.

“A very short time later, the vehicle pulls out and leaves to the west on Highland,” the incident report stated.

The video, however, was unable to provide police with a clear image of the vehicle. All that could be seen were the headlights.

Investigators did find a lighter and a half-smoked cigarette on a ledge by the front door. The store’s manager did not believe it belonged to one of her employees. The items were collected and submitted as evidence for processing.

Anyone with information on either of these commercial burglaries should call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

