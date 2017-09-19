Bond set for man charged with rape - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Bond set for man charged with rape

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -

A man charged with rape appeared in court this week.

According to a news release from the Pocahontas Police Department, 25-year-old Matthew Simpson of Pocahontas appeared before a judge Monday.

Simpson was arrested on Saturday after an 18-year-old woman told police that Simpson had "engaged in sexual activity with her against her wishes."

Bond for Simpson was set at $25,000-cash or professional. The rape charge is a Class Y felony.

He is scheduled to be back in Randolph County Circuit Court on Nov. 1.

