WBC freezes tuition, adds band program

One aspect of a local college will remain the same while they add something new.

The Williams Baptist College Board of Trustees held a meeting on Sept. 15.

During the meeting, the board voted to freeze tuition for the 2018-2019 school year. WBC stated in a news release Tuesday that it will be the third year in a row for the college to keep tuition the same.

To cover the cost of the college's expenses, WBC President Dr. Tom Jones stated room and board will increase by $100 per semester next year.

Among other business, WBC's board approved the establishment of a new band program.

The instrumental ensemble will present concerts and perform during sporting events.

A full-time band director will be hired in the coming months Jones said. Once hired, the director will begin recruiting band members for the 2018-2019 school year.

