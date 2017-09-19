Bay wired and ready for Harvest Festival

Bay is wired for its Harvest Festival, quite literally.

Keith Milam, festival committee chairman, said thanks to a grant from Entergy the city was able to add breaker boxes to Main Street.

This will allow more vendors to plug in at the festival and make electricity no longer an issue.

“We updated the electrical on Main Street, so we put in brand new electrical services,” Milam said.

Also planned are a large professional stage, local talent, and a variety of food vendors ready for the festival.

Milam said usually the festival committee runs one concession stand but not this year.

“Everybody is used to having that one concession stand,” Milam said. “This year we are hoping to have all kinds of food styles for all kinds of people."

The parade will still be a main event for the festival, but Milam said they hope with the new rules and requirements the floats will be more elaborate.

“We are hoping that people will really dress these things up and make them something awesome to see for the kids and the families on Main Street,” Milam said.

Along with the new attractions, Milam said new safety measures are also in place.

“We've put up LED lighting on Main Street for more security, more safety for all the people who will be on Main Street when it's dark, and that lighting is actually going to be all year long,” Milam said.

Milam said they've worked very hard to make sure there is a little something for everyone including a special kids zone.

It is the 40th Harvest Festival in Bay. Milam said it’s a special part of their community.

“Even families that have moved off, they come back and kind of see what's going on in town,” Milam said. “It's a spotlight on the town to show people that hey Bay, AR, is a great community."

The Bay Harvest Festival is Saturday, Sept. 23, and kicks off with a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. and the parade at 10 a.m.

A full schedule can be found in the flyer attached to this story.

To see what types of vendors plan to be at the festival, click here.

Milam wanted to send special thanks to Central Buick/GMC, Ozark Mountain Poultry, Central Ford, Sai Valero, Strong Arm Electric, and many others for sponsoring the 2017 Bay Harvest Festival.

