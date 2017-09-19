Arkansas Football Announces 2018 Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Seven home games, including five straight games inside the state, highlight Arkansas’ 2018 football schedule unveiled Tuesday afternoon on the SEC Network.

The 2018 schedule features seven home games, including the season opener against Eastern Illinois (Sept. 1) and matchups against North Texas (Sept. 15), Alabama (Oct. 6), Ole Miss (Oct. 13), Tulsa (Oct. 20), Vanderbilt (Oct. 27) and LSU (Nov. 10). Arkansas will play one Southeastern Conference game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock in 2018. That game has not yet been designated.

The seven-game home slate is highlighted by five straight games from Oct. 6 through Nov. 10, along with a bye week on Nov. 3. It will be the first time since 2000 that Arkansas has played five consecutive home games in a single season.

The Razorbacks will open SEC play at Auburn on Sept. 22 and then will take on Texas A&M on Sept. 29 in the annual Southwest Classic in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium. Arkansas will also have SEC road games at Mississippi State (Nov. 17) and Missouri (Nov. 24). It will mark the fifth time in the last four seasons the Razorbacks have played SEC road games in back-to-back weeks.

Arkansas’ non-conference schedule features a trip to Colorado State on Sept. 8. The Rams will return the home-and-home to Arkansas in 2017. The series with Colorado State replaces Arkansas’ originally scheduled home-and-home with Michigan that was set for 2018 and 2019. Michigan bought out of the two-game contract in July 2016. Thanks to SEC approval of a waiver submitted by Arkansas, the games against Colorado State will satisfy the league requirement for games against a non-conference Power 5 opponent in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Each SEC team plays eight conference football games to include six games against division opponents and two games against non-division opponents. One of the non-division opponents is a permanent annual opponent and the other non-division opponent rotates each year.

The complete list of 2018 football schedules can be found on the SEC's official website, [secsports.com]SECsports.com.

2018 Arkansas Football Schedule

Sept. 1 – EASTERN ILLINOIS

Sept. 8 – at Colorado State

Sept. 15 – NORTH TEXAS

Sept. 22 – at Auburn

Sept. 29 – vs. Texas A&M (Arlington, Texas)

Oct. 6 – ALABAMA

Oct. 13 – OLE MISS

Oct. 20 – TULSA

Oct. 27 – VANDERBILT

Nov. 3 – Open Date

Nov. 10 – LSU

Nov. 17 – at Mississippi State

Nov. 24 – at Missouri