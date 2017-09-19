Police: Man hit woman in face with full beer can - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police: Man hit woman in face with full beer can

Rick Jefferson (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Rick Jefferson (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A judge found probable cause Tuesday to charge a Jonesboro man with a felony after police said he threw a full can of beer at a woman, hitting her in the face.

Court documents stated 26-year-old Rick Jefferson threw the can at the woman during an argument in the 700-block of Southwest Drive. The can hit the woman in the left eye, cutting and bruising her, the affidavit stated.

According to the police report, Jefferson left the scene before officers arrived, but they found him later at a nearby laundromat and took him into custody.

During questioning, Jefferson reportedly admitted to throwing the beer can at the woman, striking her.

After reviewing the affidavit, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Jefferson with second-degree domestic battering, second offense. He ordered Jefferson be held on a $2,500 cash/surety bond and set his next court date for Oct. 31.

