Paragould man pleads guilty to sexual assault

A Paragould man who police say admitted to having sex with a 12-year-old girl won't spend time in prison.

According to court documents, the Arkansas Child abuse Hotline received a referral in June in reference to an 18-year-old man having sex with a 12-year-old girl.

Paragould police interviewed Delbert Eugene Miller at the Paragould Police Department.

"Miller admitted that he did have consensual sex with the named female in the report on one occasion," the probable cause affidavit stated.

During his first court appearance, a judge found probable cause to charge Miller with rape.

On Monday, however, Miller appeared in Greene County Circuit Court where he pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault.

The judge sentenced him to 120 days in the Greene County Detention Center. Miller will also spend 6 years on probation and be required to register as a sex offender.

