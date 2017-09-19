Paragould man pleads guilty to sexual assault - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Paragould man pleads guilty to sexual assault

Delbert Eugene Miller (Source: Greene County Sheriff's Office) Delbert Eugene Miller (Source: Greene County Sheriff's Office)
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

A Paragould man who police say admitted to having sex with a 12-year-old girl won't spend time in prison.

According to court documents, the Arkansas Child abuse Hotline received a referral in June in reference to an 18-year-old man having sex with a 12-year-old girl.

Paragould police interviewed Delbert Eugene Miller at the Paragould Police Department.

"Miller admitted that he did have consensual sex with the named female in the report on one occasion," the probable cause affidavit stated.

During his first court appearance, a judge found probable cause to charge Miller with rape.

On Monday, however, Miller appeared in Greene County Circuit Court where he pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault.

The judge sentenced him to 120 days in the Greene County Detention Center. Miller will also spend 6 years on probation and be required to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  Police: Man hit woman in face with full beer can

    Rick Jefferson (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A judge found probable cause Tuesday to charge a Jonesboro man with a felony after police said he threw a full can of beer at a woman, hitting her in the face.

  ASU receives largest gift ever

    (Source: KAIT-TV)

    Two Arkansas State University alumni leave over $3 million to ASU Foundation.

  Witness: Home invasion suspects were "here to regulate"

    (Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating a late night home invasion that left two men battered and bruised.

