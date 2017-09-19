Witness: Home invasion suspects were "here to regulate"

Jonesboro police are investigating a late night home invasion that left two men battered and bruised.

Just after 12 a.m. Tuesday, officers were responded to a robbery call in the 200-block of South Allis.

The victims told police three to four men, wearing masks, came into their home, armed with guns.

They said the suspects hit them over the head and “acted like we had some money for them,” the initial incident report stated.

After ransacking the house, the subjects took the keys to the victims’ 2016 Chevy Suburban and drove off.

Officers found the stolen vehicle about a block away, near the intersection of Hope and Patrick.

A man who lives in the area also told police four to five black men came to his home about an hour earlier, “looking for some weed.”

According to the incident report, the men reportedly told the witness they were from Memphis and Blytheville and were “here to regulate.”

The witness said two of the men had small chrome- or nickel-plated revolvers.

He said the men were on foot and asked for directions to the north side of town.

“He stated that he escorted them to Patrick and Creath and pointed out directions toward the incident location,” the report stated.

Detective Kari Varner was called to the scene, and the investigation was turned over to her.

