JET ridership sets record high in August

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Consistency seems to be paying off for Jonesboro’s public bus service.

Ridership on Jonesboro Economical Transportation (JET) buses reached an all-time high during the month of August, with more than 13,000 people using them to get around town.

JET Superintendent Michael Black credits their decision to keep routes consistent for the past few years.

“JET routes have remained the same for over three years now,” Black is quoted as saying in a news release from the city. “Before, they were changing almost every two years. I also believe the Transfer Center has a lot to do with it.”

JET ridership in the first eight months of this year has totaled 90,629. It’s expected to surpass last year’s record of 115,798 riders.

The news comes at a time when Mayor Harold Perrin considers extending JET hours and including Saturdays.

“We know people are working long hours in our factories and having to walk home after hours,” Perrin said. “We also know there is a need for people who work weekends and those, particularly the elderly, who need to get around on the weekend.”

