Arkansas governor backs renewed health law repeal effort

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas' Republican governor is backing a revived effort to repeal former President Barack Obama's health care law, saying the latest measure addresses his concerns that past proposals would have shifted too much in cost to the states.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told reporters Tuesday he supports legislation backed by the White House and Senate leaders that would replace much of Obama's health law with block grants to states. Hutchinson called the bill the last and best chance to repeal the federal health care law.

More than 300,000 people are covered in Arkansas through a hybrid Medicaid expansion under the health care law. Hutchinson had raised concerns about the impact Arkansas would see from previous repeal legislation that failed in the Senate earlier this year.

