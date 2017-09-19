Police department warns of ticket scam - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police department warns of ticket scam

MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR (KAIT) -

If you have received an email from someone saying you have received a traffic ticket from the Mountain View Police Department, authorities said Tuesday that you should ignore it. 

According to a Facebook post from the Mountain View Police Department, people should be wary of the email. 

"If you receive an email that shows you received a parking ticket ignore it -DO NOT CLICK ON THE LINK," Mountain View police said in the post. "These are being sent to different people and the public needs to be aware. Some show from Public Safety while others show from Traffic Police."

