Report: Cell phone videos show disturbance at prison

A pair of cell phone videos reportedly showed a disturbance that injured three inmates at the Cummins Unit as well as creates a series of questions as to how the video was recorded, according to a report from Little Rock television station KARK.

A reporter at KARK spoke with two people, who said they were inmates at the jail.

Neither person gave their names, saying they were in fear of retaliation.

One person said the damage was bad.

"I seen it. I walked in the hall all the windows in the hallways, and the cameras are busted down this hallway right now," the first person said.

The second person said violence will continue in the prison.

"So if we have to continue to show violence and it's really like the way we're looking at it right now but if we don't have to, that's we're calling you," the second person said.

Arkansas Department of Correction spokesman Solomon Graves said while he could not confirm the authenticity of the videos, officials are looking into the situation.

"We are attempting to compare the video clips against available surveillance footage from the Cummins disturbance. However, our initial review does indicate that the footage is consistent with the barrack's layout at Cummins," Graves said.

The inmates also allege that corruption and unsanitary conditions are going on at the prison. One of the inmates alleged that a warden sold a cell phone to him for $500.

"Those allegations are not supported by any facts available to the department," Graves told the station. "The Warden and staff at Cummins are dedicated correctional professionals who strive to serve the department and the State of Arkansas with honor and integrity."

