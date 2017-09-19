Report: Cell phone videos show disturbance at prison

Technology stories from the Associated Press.

Arkansas prison officials say an inmate was hospitalized with a head injury and the incident is being investigated by state police.
A pair of cell phone videos reportedly showed a disturbance that injured three inmates at the Cummins Unit as well as creates a series of questions as to how the video was recorded, according to a report from Little Rock television station KARK.
The three employees who were at Beelman Truck Company Monday afternoon when a severe storm destroyed the building they were in said they were lucky to be alive after what happened.
An event that raises money for breast cancer research and awareness will be held April 28, a volunteer and longtime supporter of the event told Jonesboro City Council members Tuesday night.
A 48 duplex complex set to be built in Osceola can provide people with a place to live as well as benefit the area, Osceola Mayor Dickie Kennemore said Tuesday.
Hurricane Irma, a category five storm and the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in a decade, is threatening the Caribbean and putting Florida on alert.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
As the Great American Eclipse event transpired today, many viewers in Region 8 shared their experiences with photos submitted through See It - Snap It - Send It.
One person was killed on dozens were injured in violent protests in Charlottesville on Saturday.
Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Tampa Bay, bringing with it strong wind and torrential rain.
Comic Con runs through the weekend in San Diego.
These colorized photos are the closest images of Jupiter's giant storm, which has raged for as many as 350 years.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
