Company prepares for future after storm

A storm on Monday afternoon destroyed the Beelman Truck Company in Armorel. (Source: KAIT) A storm on Monday afternoon destroyed the Beelman Truck Company in Armorel. (Source: KAIT)
ARMOREL, AR (KAIT) -

The three employees who were at Beelman Truck Company Monday afternoon when a severe storm destroyed the building they were in said they were lucky to be alive after what happened. 

"It was kind of like an explosion it happened so fast," Paul Harrington said of what happened. 

Harrington was one of the three people at the business around 5 p.m. when the storm moved in. 

"We tried to close these doors right here, but the wind was blowing in like a balloon. We went inside the break room, and it was just crazy. All the sudden, the roof came off, and the ceiling fell," Harrington said. 

The winds that destroyed Beelman Truck Company did not damage other businesses and buildings nearby, authorities said. 

Robert Massey, who works as a terminal manager for the company, said the storms did not put the company out of business. The company will now work on a mobile basis. 

"We are currently looking for a new home. We have looked at a few places that we are talking to the owners of to see what we can do," Massey said. "But yes we are definitely looking for a new home."

