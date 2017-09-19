Apartment complex builds housing, hope, Mayor says - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Apartment complex builds housing, hope, Mayor says

A vacant field behind Walmart is slated to be a 48-duplex apartment complex in Osceola. (Source: KAIT) A vacant field behind Walmart is slated to be a 48-duplex apartment complex in Osceola. (Source: KAIT)
OSCEOLA, AR (KAIT) -

A 48 duplex complex set to be built in Osceola can provide people with a place to live as well as benefit the area, Osceola Mayor Dickie Kennemore said Tuesday. 

The multi-family living facility is scheduled to be built behind Walmart. Kennemore said the developer for the project spoke to city council members Monday night and that the developer has plans for a multi-family living project there. 

The developer also has the funding to start the project. 

The 1,300-square-foot apartments will be three bedrooms and two baths, with about ten available for anyone wanting to rent them. The remaining apartments will be available for medium-income residents. 

Kennemore said the apartments will provide a boost for the area. 

"It will give Osceola some growth, and it will also give some stability to the workforce for our industries," Kennemore said. 

Construction, which should take about a year and a half to get done, is slated to begin as early as the end of the year or in spring 2018. 

