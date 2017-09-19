Date set for 2018 Race for the Cure - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Date set for 2018 Race for the Cure

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

An event that raises money for breast cancer research and awareness will be held April 28, 2018, a volunteer and longtime supporter of the event told Jonesboro City Council members Tuesday night. 

Jane McDaniel said the 2018 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure will be held one week earlier than this year's event at A-State. 

At least 4,000 people ran in this year's race, and organizers raised over $80,000 for breast cancer research. 

