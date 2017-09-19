Crimestoppers: Two wanted on contempt of court warrants

Jonesboro police need the public’s help finding two people on warrant watch.

Police are looking for Exzavius Phinisee, 32, on a contempt of court domestic violence warrant out of Jonesboro.

Also on warrant watch, Pat Bass, 58, on a contempt of court domestic violence warrant out of Jonesboro.

If you know where Phinisee or Bass is located, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

You can also text Crimestoppers by typing in 2-7-4-6-3-7 or the word “CRIMES” if your phone can do that.

Then in the message, type 935stop, all one word, followed by your tip. You will get a message back from Crimestoppers with your anonymous tip number. Keep that number for any future reward in the future.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android