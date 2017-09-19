Police investigating inmate's head injury at Arkansas prison

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas prison officials say an inmate was hospitalized with a head injury and the incident is being investigated by state police.

The Department of Correction said the inmate, 34-year-old James Walker, was taken by ambulance from the Cummins Unit in Grady to an area hospital to treat a head injury. The department did not have information on the nature of the injury and said it was unclear whether it was the result of a fall or an assault. The department says it and state police are conducting investigations.

Department Spokesman Solomon Graves says Walker was not assigned to the barracks at Cummins where three inmates were injured during a disturbance last week. An undetermined number of inmates in that incident broke windows and damaged surveillance equipment during the disturbance.

