GCT millage vote fails by large margin

According to Greene County Clerk Phyllis Rhynes, a proposed 4 mill increase for the Greene County Tech School District failed by an 838 to 462 margin.

School officials said earlier this year that the increase would help with maintenance and operations needs for the district. The increase might have also offset possible budget cuts.

Rhynes said 1,300 people voted total.

Greene County Tech Superintendent Gene Weeks said while district officials were disappointed in the results, they plan to regroup and move ahead.

