Craighead County voters head to polls for school board elections

In Tuesday night’s Jonesboro City Council meeting, the proposed pay raises for elected officials got the green light to move to its third reading but not after residents spoke out against the ordinance.
Jonesboro police need the public’s help finding two people on warrant watch.
Craighead County voters went to the polls Tuesday to decide several school board races in the annual school board election.
A proposed four-mill increase for the Greene County Tech School District failed by a large margin Tuesday, according to the Greene County Clerk's office.
According to Greene County Clerk Phyllis Rhynes, the millage vote for Greene County Tech failed by an 838 to 462 margin.
Hurricane Irma, a category five storm and the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in a decade, is threatening the Caribbean and putting Florida on alert.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
As the Great American Eclipse event transpired today, many viewers in Region 8 shared their experiences with photos submitted through See It - Snap It - Send It.
One person was killed on dozens were injured in violent protests in Charlottesville on Saturday.
Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Tampa Bay, bringing with it strong wind and torrential rain.
Comic Con runs through the weekend in San Diego.
These colorized photos are the closest images of Jupiter's giant storm, which has raged for as many as 350 years.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
