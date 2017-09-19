Mead’s Assists Lead Lady Eagles Past Mustangs

Quick Summary:

Williams Baptist College hosted Central Baptist College in an American Midwest Conference match on Tuesday afternoon. The Lady Eagles picked up their first conference win of the season, dispatching the Mustangs 2-0 behind goal from Maria Ramirez and Carlee Spears. Madeline Mead assisted on both goals.

___________

How it happened:

Ramirez opened the scoring in the seventh minute after some good passing by WBC. Georgia Mara started the play by making a pass to the corner for Mead, who played an inch perfect cross to Ramirez. The senior made no mistake, heading the ball into the left corner of the net for the lone first half goal.

Four minutes into the second half the Lady Eagles set up for a corner kick, which Mead placed in the middle of the box. Sophomore Carlee Spears dove for the ball and headed it in for the second goal.

_____________

Inside the box score:

It was WBC’s most dominate game of the season, as they held CBC to zero shots in the contest. Williams finished with 28, 14 of them on target.

Individually, Mead led the team with seven shots, two on target. While Spears finished with six and Ramirez with five. Each of them placed three shots on frame.

Spears has now scored five goals on the season, while Ramirez is up to four on the year and 15 for her career. She holds the career goals record for WBC.

Mead’s two assists give her four on the season, and 20 for her career. She holds the school record for career assists.

_______________

Up Next:

Williams will host Missouri Baptist University on Saturday, September 23. The game will start at 11 a.m.