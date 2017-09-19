Eagles Lose Heartbreaker to CBC

Quick Summary

The Eagles hosted the Central Baptist College Mustangs on Tuesday afternoon. The American Midwest Conference matchup was a back and forth affair that saw the Mustangs escape with a 2-1 double overtime victory over Williams Baptist College.

The first half was played with neither team able to create many chances. That changed in the final minute of the period when it looked like CBC grabbed the lead. However, WBC’s Rafael Faria made a goal line clearance, keeping the game scoreless with less than a minute remaining.

After the next corner kick, it looked like the teams would go to halftime at 0-0, but the Eagles sprung a counter-attack and Luis Vojnovic sprang Henrique Torres with an exquisite pass providing one-v-one with the opposing goalkeeper. Torres rounded the keeper and slid the ball into the net with less than five seconds remaining in the half. This gave Williams a 1-0 advantage at the break.

The second half remained scoreless until the 61st minute when CBC found space outside and played a cross which was headed in the goal by Collum Morris, equalizing the score.

Despite chances for both teams, neither team could unlock the other’s defense, keeping the game tied at one after 90 minutes.

As the teams headed to overtime, each side knew that a goal would end the game. The first overtime brought more chances, but neither side were able to covert.

With 1:45 left in the second overtime, CBC’s Corey Laisure found the breakthrough as he stole the ball in the box and slid the ball between WBC’s keepers legs. This gave the Mustangs the win.

______________

A Dive into the Stats

Williams had 25 shots in the match with six of them on goal. The Eagles held CBC to 15 shots, but the Mustangs placed seven on frame. Both teams finished the game with five corner kicks.

The physical matchup saw 19 fouls by CBC and 17 by WBC.

Individually, two Eagles finished with six shots. Torres put four of his six shots on frame, while Souza placed one out of his six on goal.

Abel Garcia played 108:16 in goal, allowing two goals and making four saves.

_________________

Up Next:

Williams will host Missouri Baptist University on Saturday, Sept. 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.