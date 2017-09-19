At 10: The applications are in! Now it is time to weed through t - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: The applications are in! Now it is time to weed through the medical marijuana facility applications.

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10, see the process ahead for state officials when it comes to approving or rejecting the applications for medical marijuana facilities in Arkansas.

Plus, the death toll continues to rise in Mexico after a powerful earthquake shook the country earlier today.

And Rachel will have a look at a very warm first day of fall.

  • Residents speak out against pay raises for elected officials

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-09-20 03:28:58 GMT
    Jonesboro Municipal Center (Source: KAIT)

    In Tuesday night’s Jonesboro City Council meeting, the proposed pay raises for elected officials got the green light to move to its third reading but not after residents spoke out against the ordinance.

  • Crimestoppers: Two wanted on contempt of court warrants

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 9:25 PM EDT2017-09-20 01:25:32 GMT
    Exzavius Phinisee (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)

    Jonesboro police need the public’s help finding two people on warrant watch.

  • Craighead County voters head to polls for school board elections

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 10:23 PM EDT2017-09-20 02:23:00 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    Craighead County voters went to the polls Tuesday to decide several school board races in the annual school board election. 

