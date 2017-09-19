Residents speak out against pay raises for elected officials

In Tuesday night’s Jonesboro City Council meeting, the proposed pay raises for elected officials got the green light to move to its third reading but not after residents spoke out against the ordinance.

One resident stated he would rather see the citizens vote in a special election for the mayor, city attorney, city clerk and council members to get those 6% raises.

He said he doesn’t think it is proper for the council to vote on their own pay increases.

Councilman David McClain, who has voiced his concerns before, said he agrees adding that he feels there are more pressing issues they should focus on rather than raises.

McClain added that if this has to move on to the third reading, he would like to see the ordinance amended to remove the clause stating the raise will be retroactive to January.

The council unanimously agreed and motioned the ordinance to be at its third reading in the next city council meeting scheduled for the first week of October.

Also discussed in council were guidelines for apartment complexes.

Darrel Smith, the city planner, said the guidelines help envision what Jonesboro will look like as it continues to grow.

Mayor Harold Perrin said he asked Smith to look into it to ensure apartment complexes in Jonesboro still look good three to four years after they’re built.

Perrin asked in Tuesday night’s council meeting that Smith looks at reviewing maintenance guidelines for duplexes and triplexes.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android