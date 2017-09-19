Construction progresses on Black River Bridge - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Construction progresses on Black River Bridge

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Jim Toney) (Source: Jim Toney)
(Source: Jim Toney) (Source: Jim Toney)
POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -

The new Black River Bridge in Pocahontas is progressing in construction as the project has been ongoing for a while.

Brad Smithee, the district engineer with the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said this project is now at a point where they can start installing piers to the bridge.

That requires crew members to work inside a cofferdam which is at the bottom of the river floor.

Jim Toney, the project engineer, said they have worked excavating soil and rocks as they drilled to the bottom of the river floor.

He said the main obstacle that they have been faced with is keeping the water out of the construction site while they work.

Toney added that if all goes according to plan, they foundation will be full of concrete by Friday.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Football/field house project approved in Trumann

    Football/field house project approved in Trumann

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 9:24 PM EDT2017-08-24 01:24:38 GMT
    Wednesday, September 20 2017 12:41 AM EDT2017-09-20 04:41:07 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A plan to upgrade the football program at Trumann found the end zone Tuesday as voters there approved a restructuring of the district's millage rate. 

    A plan to upgrade the football program at Trumann found the end zone Tuesday as voters there approved a restructuring of the district's millage rate. 

  • Marked Tree approves millage vote

    Marked Tree approves millage vote

    Thursday, August 24 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-08-24 15:31:39 GMT
    Wednesday, September 20 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-09-20 04:31:52 GMT
    (Source: mtree.k12.ar.us)(Source: mtree.k12.ar.us)

    A proposed six-mill increase for the Marked Tree School District had clear sailing Tuesday after voters overwhelmingly approved the request. 

    A proposed six-mill increase for the Marked Tree School District had clear sailing Tuesday after voters overwhelmingly approved the request. 

  • Mexico earthquake felt at A-State Queretero campus

    Mexico earthquake felt at A-State Queretero campus

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-09-20 03:49:53 GMT
    Tuesday, September 19 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-09-20 03:53:28 GMT
    Arkansas State University's official logo (Source: www.astate.edu)Arkansas State University's official logo (Source: www.astate.edu)

    A powerful earthquake in Mexico was felt at the Arkansas State University – Queretero campus.

    A powerful earthquake in Mexico was felt at the Arkansas State University – Queretero campus.

    •   
Powered by Frankly