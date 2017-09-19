Construction progresses on Black River Bridge

The new Black River Bridge in Pocahontas is progressing in construction as the project has been ongoing for a while.

Brad Smithee, the district engineer with the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said this project is now at a point where they can start installing piers to the bridge.

That requires crew members to work inside a cofferdam which is at the bottom of the river floor.

Jim Toney, the project engineer, said they have worked excavating soil and rocks as they drilled to the bottom of the river floor.

He said the main obstacle that they have been faced with is keeping the water out of the construction site while they work.

Toney added that if all goes according to plan, they foundation will be full of concrete by Friday.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android