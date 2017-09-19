Police investigate 30 plus storage unit break-ins

After several storage unit break-ins were reported over the past couple of weeks, the Paragould Police Department is actively searching for the culprit or culprits.

According to Sgt. Jack Hailey, victims have reported more than 30 break-ins at three different storage companies.

First Security Storage, 1309 Carroll Road, was the main hit target.

Hailey said it appears that the suspect or suspects involved are out to get firearms among other things.

He says currently, detectives are reviewing surveillance video at those facilities but they are urging anyone with any information to contact the department at 870-236-7621.

