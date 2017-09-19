Mexico earthquake felt at A-State Queretero campus - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Mexico earthquake felt at A-State Queretero campus

QUERETERO, MEXICO (KAIT) -

A powerful earthquake in Mexico was felt at the Arkansas State University – Queretero campus.

Luckily, no damage was reported on the campus.

Vice Rector Brad Rawlings also said an earthquake felt last month in Mexico did not cause any damage to the campus either.

Rawlings said the university is assisting students with getting in contact with family members who may have been affected.

However, there have been some communication issues in Mexico City due to the earthquake.

